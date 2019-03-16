'20 Died, 45 Survived' — Health Commissioner Releases Official Figure Of Victims Of Lagos Building Collapse

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2019

Jide Idris, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has said at least 20 people were brought to the General Hospital in Lagos dead from the building that collapsed in Ita Faji area of Lagos.

The commissioner said this during a visit to the hospital on Friday, adding that all the corpses have been released to the family members for proper burial.

Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Minister of Health, also warned hospitals to release corpses to family members at no charge.

Speaking further at the hospital, the Commissioner said 45 persons survived the collapse and are being managed across some of the state health facilities, including Lagos Island General Hospital, Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Onikan Health Centre and Gbagada General Hospital.

He said: “Out of the 45 survivors known to the government as at this morning, 14, including 10 children and four adults, are still receiving medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital. More survivors will still be discharged to their families before the close of work today, “ he said.

Meanwhile, Adewole has commended the state government for the prompt response and efficient healthcare management of survivors of the accident.

He also commended the government for granting free medical care to the victims in order to remove any barriers to prompt, qualitative and comprehensive care needed or the rehabilitation of victims.

“I am greatly impressed by the promptness of the emergency response of the state and the efficient healthcare deployed to ensure that the survivors of the sad incident are stabilised and kept alive, “ he said.

The minister added that there were plans to strengthen the healthcare system across the state in order to address emergencies and save lives from emergency situations.

He urged other states of the federation to emulate Lagos State in order to attend to emergencies and save lives.

“I also want to appeal to the media and Nigerians to report suspected unregistered schools in an environment not ideal for learning," Adewole said.

SaharaReporters, New York

