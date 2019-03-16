3,000 Persons Displaced In Kajuru, Says Council Chairman

Cafra Caino, Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, says no fewer than 3,000 people were displaced by the recent attacks on some communities in the council.

Caino said this while addressing a news conference in Kajuru on Friday.

He said steps have been taken to address the incessant attacks and wanton killings by hoodlums and criminals in the area, noting that the local government held a stakeholders' Security Summit on Thursday to find lasting solution to the crisis affecting the area.

The council chairman added that the people, including the Adara, Hausa and the Fulanis, in a communique issued after the summit, noted that there was the need for continuous consultations with stakeholders for lasting peace.

“The people, who agreed to live in peace and harmony with one another, also noted the need for more security intelligence gathering in the area. They have also agreed that a Truth and Reconciliation Committee be established to receive memorandum from all the people living in the LGA on what is causing the crisis and the way forward.

“The people equally took a collective step to ensure cease-fire in all communities affected in the crisis, and called on the state government to ensure equity and fairness to all people in the LGA.

“They equally resolved that incessant killings and burning of houses and properties must be stopped, and to also hold quarterly stakeholder’s security meetings as mitigation measures.”

