APC Victory In Zamfara Is Divine Intervention, Says Yari

Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State, has attributed the successes recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 23 and March 9 elections in the state despite crisis in the party to “divine intervention’’.

According to NAN, Yari disclosed this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday.

APC was allowed to field candidates for the elections in the state only a week before the first day of elections (February 23) when a Court of Appeal in Sokoto, reversed an earlier decision of a lower court, which had banned the party from the elections.

The Zamfara State Collation Officer, Kabir Bala of the Ahmadu Bello (ABU) Zaria, had announced that the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, won the February 23 presidential election in the state with 438,682 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, scored 125,423 votes.

Bala also disclosed that the APC won the three senatorial seats and the seven seats in the House of Representatives from the state in the presidential and national assembly elections.

Yari said he was happy with the outcome of the elections, saying that it was God that gave the political victory to the APC in the state.

He said: “You know the turmoil that Zamfara elections put on Nigeria; disagreements upon disagreements, from the party to court and then to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which disagreed.

”Then, we went back to court and finally under 24 hours, we were cleared and we were back on the ballot box.

“Only God has done this and given us the victory.

“I am very happy with the outcome of the elections. I also want to appreciate my people, despite the fact that some people felt I was carried away by the activities at the centre, insinuating I abandoned the seat, especially with the security problem, but the people are aware of what the administration has been doing and they appreciate it.

“Despite the daily attacks, the security agencies were up and doing and their presence in the state was well appreciated by the people.

“They also appreciated the efforts of Mr. President which took us to where we are. Like I said only God could have done it."

The governor also disclosed that he had succeeded in reconciling all the aggrieved APC aspirants in the state.

He said his past experience as party chairman in the state, member, House of Representatives and governor for eight years had helped him restore peace and tranquillity within the APC in the state.

“In my state, there were only seven or eight people contesting for the governorship position and I have said it that if I could preside over primaries where 18 people contested and succeeded, why can’t I manage eight, nine or 10 in my state?

“I have been on ground since 1999 till date and I know the system and how it works. I have been party secretary, party chairman, member of the House of Representatives and a two-term Governor, and with this experience, I was able to manage.

“Unfortunately, there was a lot of misunderstanding between the party in the state and the national body but in the end, we ended in the court and the court gave the verdict and INEC compiled.

“Though it came late, if you are with the grassroots, definitely everything must work well.

“The people appreciated what we have been doing and when it came to voting, they voted wisely."

