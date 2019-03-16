Five Rescued, None Killed In Ibadan Building Collapse

The Oyo State government says there was no fatality in the building collapse incident, which occurred on Friday in Sogoye area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A statement by Toye Arulogun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, issued on Saturday, noted that the multi agency rescue operation team set up by the Governor was able to evacuate the victims from the building. In all, five trapped victims were retrieved.

The building was under construction at the time of the incident.

He also noted that the injured were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, and that no death was recorded.

He said: “Upon hearing the news of the incident, the Governor set up a multi-agency rescue team which promptly swung into action, mobilising equipment, materials and personnel.

“The team was able to rescue the two victims trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building as three were initially rescued manually and no fatality was recorded in the rescue operation which ended 3:45am today.”

The state government also said it would investigate the incident, just as building construction practitioners were admonished to desist from cutting corners and using cheap materials.

He restated the imperative of adhering to approved building plans.