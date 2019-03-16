Our Victory In Ogun Is A Miracle, Says APC

Afolabi Afuape, a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, says the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 9 governorship election in the state is nothing short of the miraculous.

He made the statement during a victory party in Oke Ejigbo, Abeokuta, on Friday.

Afuape, who is chieftain of the APC in the state, said Dapo Abiodun, the Governor-elect, would bring about development through his leadership style.

He said the party worked hard and contended with the incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who threw his weight behind his preferred candidate during the poll.

“We want to start by giving glory to Almighty God for this opportunity. It is miraculous. We worked hard, but, He who crowns effort, who is the Almighty God, has crowned our effort," he said.

The event was attended by APC leaders, chieftains and other members of the party in Abeokuta-South.

