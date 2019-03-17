Ganduje Boasts Of Victory At Governorship Rerun

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, says his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would emerge victorious at the rerun election scheduled for March 23 in selected Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Ganduje stated this while addressing a crowd of his supporters, who gathered to welcome him upon his return from a one-day official visit to Abuja.

He expressed delight over the peaceful conduct of last Saturday's gubernatorial election in the state which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared inconclusive.

He assured Kano people of his unshaken belief that he would win in the 2019 rerun elections which would be conducted across some identified polling units as announced by INEC.

Professor B.B. Shehu, the Returning Officer for the Kano State governorship election, had said a winner could not be declared in the election because the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory.

His position was taken in line with Section 26 of the Electoral Act.

Hailing the electorate for the support, he said: “We saw their unflinching support in joining the long queues at their various polling units. As you are all aware, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the 23rd of this Month (March) for rerun election in some identified polling units in the state.

“I am therefore using this medium to call on the electorate to come out en masse and vote for the ruling APC in an orderly manner.

“By the grace of Allah, The Almighty, APC will emerge victorious after the rerun election. We are grateful to all. May we have peaceful conduct of this election."