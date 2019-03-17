Oyetola Speaks On Payment Of Half Salaries In Osun

Gboyegba Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, has dispelled the rumour that the government has continued to pay civil servants half salaries, despite campaign promises to the contrary.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Adelani Baderinwa, the immediate past Osun Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who is the current supervisor of same ministry, on Saturday.

The governor said the rumour is a work of the opposition party trying to incite civil servants against the state government.

The statement read: “The government is not unaware of the rumour being spread by the lazy opposition members on the false and imaginary return of modulated salary payment to the workers of the state.

“The rumoured return of modulated salary remains a rumour and there is no iota of truth in it.

“Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had, during the presentation of 2019 budget, declared that the era of modulated salary payment was gone, and we are happy to reaffirm that the governor is still more committed to his statement of striving to pay full salary to civil servants.

“We would also like to state that Gov. Oyetola would not in anyway take any arbitrary decision on matters affecting the civil servants."

