Four Scavengers Retrieved Alive From Rubble Of Latest Lagos Building Collapse

Some scavengers tried to remove the doors on the ground floor, when the remaining part of the building collapsed on them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

Four people have been rescued from the rubble of the building, which collapsed on Monday in Lagos.

The incident occurred at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island.

The building had been marked by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LSBCA) for demolition, which began on Sunday.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the officials were on top of the building when some scavengers tried to remove the doors on the ground floor and the remaining part of the building collapsed on them.

The four scavengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Rasaki Musbau, the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, said: "Information from our men on the ground at the scene showed that it was a partial collapse. They have removed four persons trapped in the building. They are all alive."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Gbenga Daniel Pulled Out Of PDP
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Chidi Lloyd Apologises To Buhari, Tells Magnus Abe To 'Take His Sanctimony To The Dogs'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Gbenga Daniel Pulled Out Of PDP
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Chidi Lloyd Apologises To Buhari, Tells Magnus Abe To 'Take His Sanctimony To The Dogs'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections How Court Nullified Candidatures Of Omo-Agege, Ogboru... Sacked Delta APC Exco
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections I Won't Manipulate Elections In Your Favour, Buhari Tells APC Candidates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Calls Gbenga Daniel, Begs Him Not To Leave PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Atiku, PDP Currently Filing Petition Challenging Buhari's Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Bags Of Sand Sent To Families Of Victims Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad