JUST IN: Atiku, PDP Currently Filing Petition Challenging Buhari's Victory At Court Of Appeal

The filing process, which is ongoing at the Court of Appeal, is being done by a team of lawyers led by Chris Uche.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party are currently filing a petition challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election held on February 23, 2019.

The filing process, which is ongoing at the Court of Appeal, is being done by a team of lawyers led by Chris Uche.

Atiku is challenging the outcome of the February 23 poll, which he claims was rigged to favour President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A court had recently approved the PDP’s application to be allowed access to materials used for the election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections How Court Nullified Candidatures Of Omo-Agege, Ogboru... Sacked Delta APC Exco
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections I Won't Manipulate Elections In Your Favour, Buhari Tells APC Candidates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Army Counters INEC, Says Wike’s Security Aides Attacked Soldiers At Rivers Collation Centre
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Gbenga Daniel Pulled Out Of PDP
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Chidi Lloyd Apologises To Buhari, Tells Magnus Abe To 'Take His Sanctimony To The Dogs'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections How Court Nullified Candidatures Of Omo-Agege, Ogboru... Sacked Delta APC Exco
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections I Won't Manipulate Elections In Your Favour, Buhari Tells APC Candidates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Calls Gbenga Daniel, Begs Him Not To Leave PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Bags Of Sand Sent To Families Of Victims Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Approve Amosun’s ‘Injury-Time’ Loan Requests, Ogun APC Tells Banks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad