JUST IN: Atiku, PDP Currently Filing Petition Challenging Buhari's Victory At Court Of Appeal

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party are currently filing a petition challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election held on February 23, 2019.

The filing process, which is ongoing at the Court of Appeal, is being done by a team of lawyers led by Chris Uche.

Atiku is challenging the outcome of the February 23 poll, which he claims was rigged to favour President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A court had recently approved the PDP’s application to be allowed access to materials used for the election.