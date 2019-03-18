JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead

There is tension in Bauchi State, as residents are jittery over the killing of Colonel Mohammed Barack, the Garrison Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army in Shadawanka Barracks.

He was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Bauchi on Sunday.

The incident, which happened along the Bauchi-Jos road when the deceased was riding a power bike from Kaduna, was confirmed by Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, the spokesperson of 33 Artillery Brigade.

Kabara said it is, however, unclear if the incident was a robbery or an assassination but noted that "investigations are ongoing at the Brigade".

SaharaReporters can confirm that preparations are ongoing to convey the corpse of the Colonel to Kano, his state of origin, for burial according to Islamic rights.