‘Something Is Fundamentally Wrong With Us’ — Daniel Responds To Criticism of His Exit From PDP

“I think something is fundamentally wrong with us as a people. When politicians fail to leave, it’s complaint galore from the younger generation. This one decides to step back at the peak, having successfully navigated Atiku Abubakar to victory before handing the baton to another DG and having successfully helped others to emplace a seating Governor, you people have issues with that. Tell me, what exactly do people want?”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2019

Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, has a message for those criticising and “emotionally blackmailing” him since announcing his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): “something is fundamentally wrong with us as a people”.

Since announcing his exit on Saturday, Daniel has come under pressure from forces both within and outside the party, with some even making it a point to reprimand him. 

“I am over 60 and have been a workaholic all my life,” Daniel said in response, in a statement forwarded to SaharaReporters by his media team. 

“I was listed by the then National Concord as one of 50 most fascinating businessmen in Nigeria in 1990 as CEO of Kresta Laurel Ltd. Before then, I was the first black DMD of a multinational conglomerate where I worked. 

“My company Kresta Laurel at 25, three years ago, remains the only ISO-certified in Nigeria; I became the youngest Yorubaman to take a chieftaincy title in Ile-Ife at age 32, over 30 years ago. I became Governor at 47 and left at 55 after eight years of governance some eight years ago. 

“In all my life it’s been work, work and work; and in the political arena it’s been the most thankless and insulting of all my life’s endevour.  Even to voluntarily step back, which ordinarily should be applauded, it’s more insult. 

“I think something is fundamentally wrong with us as a people. When politicians fail to leave, it’s complaint galore from the younger generation. This one decides to step back at the peak, having successfully navigated Atiku Abubakar to victory before handing the baton to another DG and having successfully helped others to emplace a seating Governor, you people have issues with that. Tell me, what exactly do people want?”

The PDP has not yet formally taken a stand on Daniel’s resignation; however, this could happen at an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled for today.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

