Court Declines To Prosecute Fani-Kayode, Abaribe Over Nnamdi Kanu's Disappearance

In their response to the suit, Abaribe and Fani-Kayode described the application as an abuse of court process, citing other ongoing cases related to the instant application.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2019

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has thrown out the case seeking to ensure the prosecution of Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe over the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu disappeared since September 2017 after he was granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako. He has since been sighted in Ghana and Israel.

He is standing trial for alleged treason.

One Isaiah Ayugu had approached the Federal High Court in October 2018, asking it to hold Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Femi Fani-Kayode and others responsible for the "disappearance" of Kanu from the country

Justice John Tsoho, however, dismissed the suit on Tuesday, for the failure of the applicant to respond to preliminary objection describing his case as an abuse of court process.

SaharaReporters, New York

