Robbers ‘Take Over’ Communities In Alimosho Area Of Lagos

Residents of Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State have raised the alarm over the continued attacks by armed robbers in the area.

Aside attacking residents, the robbers have also taken to stripping vehicles of their parts.

The robbers attack at will, daring the residents of the area to confront them.

One of the residents, who spoke to SaharaReporters, noted that the armed robbers usually operated in the wee hours of the day.

According to the resident, on January 28, 2019, policemen arrested some armed robbers at Iyana Ipaja area in Alimosho, who were the part of a gang that robbed and burgled several homes.

However, another set of armed robbers have taken over and resorted to causing mayhem.

Affected areas include Alhaji Yekini Lawal Street, Greenland Street and Dare Close, all in Alimosho LGA. The robbers also vandalise public property, as well as rob people of their belongings.

“If you dare make a move or shout when you see someone being robbed, the robbers will reply with obscenities, and dare us to come out and confront them, while they continue with their operations,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

Speaking on the development, DSP Bala Elkana, Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, said the Force was unaware of the recent incidents.

However, he said two of the seven gangs of armed robbers arrested were from Alimosho LGA in Lagos State.