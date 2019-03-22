‘The Dawn Of Light’ — Davido Congratulates His Uncle Adeleke On Osun Gov Tribunal Victory

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to congratulate Ademola Adeleke, his uncle and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election in Osun State.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja ruled that the returning officer had no powers to cancel the election in seven polling units, which led to a rerun election. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Voids Oyetola's Victory, Declares Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the singer wrote: “IMOLE TI DE!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OSUN STATE.”

He also posted a picture of himself and the older Adeleke dancing.