BREAKING: Tribunal Voids Oyetola's Victory, Declares Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

Reading the ruling on behalf of a three-member panel of judges, Justice Peter Obi held that the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had no powers to cancel the election in the seven polling units on September 22, 2018, which led leading to the rerun election on September 27, 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2019

The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has declared  Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state.

At its sitting in Abuja on Friday, the tribunal voided the cancellation of elections in seven polling units in the state, therefore holding that Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not validly returned.

SaharaReporters, New York

