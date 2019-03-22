Falana Gives Nigerian Govt Two Weeks To Return Deported Refugees

Falana promised to institute a legal case of contempt proceeding against the NSA and Nigerian government if they failed to return the deported refugees within the stipulated time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2019

Sahara Reporters Media

Femi Falana (SAN), foremost human rights lawyer, has given the Nigerian government two weeks to bring back refugees and asylum seekers deported to their countries by the National Security Adviser (NSA).

In a letter dated March 20, 2019, Falana informed Abubakar Malami (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation, of the court judgments against the NSA.

Judgments were given in two suits; FHC/ABJ/CS/147/2018 by Wilfred Tassang and 50 others against the NSA and FHC/ABJ/CS/85/2018 by Mr. Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and 10 others against the NSA.

Falana stated that refugees and asylum seekers are guaranteed legal protections according to 1999 Constitution, the National Commission for Refugees (Establishment Etc) Act, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the United Nations on Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees Commission. 

Falana wrote: “In view of the foregoing, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to advise the Federal Government to comply with the aforesaid judgments of the Federal High Court without any further delay.

“In particular, you may wish to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the case of the Minister of Internal Affairs v. Alhaji Shugaba Darman (1982) 3 NCLR 915 where the respondent who had been illegally deported to the Republic of Chad by the Federal Government was brought back to Nigeria in compliance with the orders of the Borno State High Court presided over by the Honourable Justice Oye Adefila of blessed memory."

Falana promised to institute a legal case of contempt proceeding against the NSA and Nigerian government if they failed to return the deported refugees within the stipulated time.

Falana had on March 1, won a case he instituted against the government when Justice Anwali Chinkere of the Federal High Court ordered that deportation of refugees and asylum seekers is illegal and unconstitutional.

A key Cameroonian separatist leader, Julius Ayuk Tabe, and 46 others were deported from Nigeria after their arrest in Abuja.

Ayuk, President of a self-declared breakaway state made up of the Anglophone regions of majority-Francophone Cameroon, was one of 15 people whom Cameroon issued an international arrest warrant for in November 2017.

Cameroonian Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary approved the move, saying "a group of 47 terrorists, among them Mr. Ayuk Tabe, has for some hours been in the hands of Cameroonian justice, before which they will answer for their crimes."

He also praised Nigeria for joining Cameroon in “never tolerating their respective territories serving as a base for activities that destabilise one or the other".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Government Closes Case Against Onnoghen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rejects US Report On Corruption In Buhari Administration
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News ‘The Dawn Of Light’ — Davido Congratulates His Uncle Adeleke On Osun Gov Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections There Can Never Be Perfect Elections Anywhere In The World, INEC Tells US
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International For His Anti-Fake Drugs Startup, Nigerian Pharmacist Bayo Alonge Beats 4,500 From 119 Countries To Win €100,000 Prize
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'This Verdict Cannot Stand' — APC Vows To Appeal PDP's Osun Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Closes Case Against Onnoghen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rejects US Report On Corruption In Buhari Administration
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dokpesi Arrested In Abuja On Arrival From Foreign Medical Treatment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari’s Victory Will Be Short-Lived, Says Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Ethiopian Airlines Insists Late Pilot Completed Boeing, FAA Training
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News ‘The Dawn Of Light’ — Davido Congratulates His Uncle Adeleke On Osun Gov Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Charly Boy Acknowledges Collecting Money From Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Another UNILAG Building On Fire
Education HAPPENING NOW: Another UNILAG Building On Fire (Video)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria More Divided Now Than During Civil War, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad