JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2019

Honourable Garbi Mohammed Akuyam, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development in Bauchi State, has resigned.

In his letter of resignation released on Friday evening, Akuyam said he was compelled to “resign in view of recent developments and political realities of present day Bauchi State".

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said the supplementary governorship election earlier scheduled to hold in Bauchi and Adamawa states would still hold, even though the issue has become a subject of litigation.

The litigation on the Bauchi governorship election, INEC said, was initiated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Mohammed Abubakar.

Garbi was the Director-General of the campaign team of Mohammed Abubakar, Governor of Bauchi State, in 2015.

SaharaReporters, New York

