VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2019

In a new video that has emerged, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has admitted collecting millions of naira from Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation.

In a video interview published on Friday by ROOTS TV, an Abuja-based television station, Charly Boy said Keyamo paid him money in “nine figures” in the build-up to the country’s presidential election.

However, he claimed the money was payment for a song he was working on at the time, in which he was “dissing Atiku”.

“When Keyamo came to discuss Deji’s matter, he heard my new song that I was working on, and I know his head was calculating what he was going to do with the song. Now, I don’t care. But if you want to use my work, you pay for it. Of course, he paid for it. And he paid heavy for it.”

When asked the amount, Charly Boy hesitated but later admitted the amount was in “nine figures”.

When asked if Deji Adeyanju wanted some part of the money, Charly Boy said: “Everybody wanted a part of that money, including Deji and for me; I don’t mind sharing...”

The face-off between the self-acclaimed human rights crusaders has generated a lot of concern in the public, particularly among their fans.

