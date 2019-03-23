BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters

The University of Agriculture professor was on her way to the INEC headquarters in Makurdi to present results from the local government when she was shot by unknown gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

Comfort Dooshima, the Gboko Local Government Collation Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been shot by unknown gunmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Dooshima was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

SaharaReporters could not establish as of the time of filing this report if she was still alive or dead.

Benue is one of five states where supplementary governorship elections, the others being Bauchi, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano.

SaharaReporters, New York

