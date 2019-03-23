BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto

Result sheets for Kebbe Local Government Area (LGA) have been whisked away by security agents, SaharaReporters has been told.

According to reports from the area, shots were fired to scare away voters, and the result sheets for Kuchi collation centre were carted away by the said persons.

Meanwhile, announcement of the results for other LGAs is ongoing at the state collation centre.

According to reports, Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, had relocated to Kuchi on Saturday after claims there was a plot by the opposition party to disrupt the elections.

After the conclusion of voting, there was a directive that the ballot papers be transferred from Kuchi to Kebbe LGA. However, the voters refused the move and insisted that their votes be counted before the election officers left the venue.

Security officials resorted to shooting into the air to scare people off, before the result sheets were taken away.

Agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were also not allowed to accompany the result sheets out of the area.

A large number of votes are expected from Kuchi.