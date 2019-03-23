BREAKING: Lalong Defeats Jerry Useni To Retain Plateau Governorship

Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state's governorship election, has won reelection for another four years.

At the end of final collation and announcement of results by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lalong polled 595,582 votes to defeat Jeremiah Useni, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 546,813 votes.

Before Saturday's rerun, Lalong had polled 583,255 votes in the March 9 governorship election while Useni had 538,326, with 49,377 votes cancelled and a victory margin 44, 929, prompting INEC to declare the election inconclusive.