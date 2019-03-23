BREAKING: Lalong Defeats Jerry Useni To Retain Plateau Governorship

At the end of final collation and announcement of results by the independent National Electoral Comission (INEC), Lalong polled 595,582 votes to defeat Jeremiah Useni, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 546,813 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state's governorship election, has won reelection for another four years.

At the end of final collation and announcement of results by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lalong polled 595,582 votes to defeat Jeremiah Useni, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 546,813 votes.

Before Saturday's rerun, Lalong had polled 583,255 votes in the March 9 governorship election while Useni had 538,326, with 49,377 votes cancelled and a victory margin 44, 929, prompting INEC to declare the election inconclusive.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides DEVELOPING: Tambuwal In Slender Lead Over APC In Sokoto With Four LGs Left
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Shettima Constitutes Investigative Panel Hours After SaharaReporters' Story On Maiduguri Maximum Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Rivers State Election Fraud-Facts: Questions And Answers By R. B. Dagogo-Jack
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad