Election Suspended In Bayelsa Constituency

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the supplementary election in Brass Constituency 1 of Bayelsa State.

A statement issued on Saturday by Monday Udoh, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), noted that the decision was based on a court order directing the commission to add polling unit not earlier captured in the area.

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, had ruled that the commission capture the said polling units in the supplementary election scheduled to hold in the constituency.

The statement read: “INEC wishes to inform the good people of Bayelsa that the supplementary polls to conclude results in three constituencies namely: Brass 1, Ogbia 11, and Southern Ijaw IV, is holding on March 23 with the exception of Brass 1.

“The conduct of supplementary elections in Brass 1, ward 6 polling units 11-16 has been put on hold by an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa in Suit No: FHC/YNG/CS/41/2019 and dated March 22.

“The supplementary elections in the other two constituencies are holding as scheduled. We wish to inform that necessary arrangements are already in place for a hitch-free exercise in those two constituencies.

“As a law abiding agency, the commission will inform the stakeholders as soon as the court order is dispensed with on Brass Constituency 1.”

SaharaReporters, New York

