I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano

"I was admitted for three hours, stitched and discharged. Is the fraud called elections in Nigeria worth dying for? I don’t think so. Lessons learnt.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

Nasir Mansur Mohammed, one of the voters attacked in Kano State during Saturday's supplementary elections, says he doesn’t think the “fraud called elections in Nigeria” is worth dying for.

Mohammed was attacked by thugs bearing weapons when he went to cast his vote at Santulma Primary School polling unit in Gama Ward.

According to his account, he was saved by “good Samaritans” and taken to the hospital where he spent three hours in admission.

His words: “Alhamdulillah. I survived. I was violently attacked by thugs at Santulma Primary School polling unit at Gama Ward in Kano today Saturday.

“I was saved by the grace of God and some good Samaritans, who also took me to Gwagwarwa hospital, where I was admitted for three hours, stitched and discharged. Is the fraud called elections in Nigeria worth dying for? I don’t think so. Lessons learnt.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections I Can't Force Nigerians To Elect Leaders They Don't Like, Says Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Beats PDP To Ibeju-Lekki Constituency Seat After Rerun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Can't Force Nigerians To Elect Leaders They Don't Like, Says Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Beats PDP To Ibeju-Lekki Constituency Seat After Rerun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections You Won Kaduna In Your Dreams, El-Rufai Mocks Atiku
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo: Anyone Who Thinks I Bribed Charly Boy Should Have His Head Examined
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad