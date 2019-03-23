I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano

Nasir Mansur Mohammed, one of the voters attacked in Kano State during Saturday's supplementary elections, says he doesn’t think the “fraud called elections in Nigeria” is worth dying for.

Mohammed was attacked by thugs bearing weapons when he went to cast his vote at Santulma Primary School polling unit in Gama Ward.

According to his account, he was saved by “good Samaritans” and taken to the hospital where he spent three hours in admission.

His words: “Alhamdulillah. I survived. I was violently attacked by thugs at Santulma Primary School polling unit at Gama Ward in Kano today Saturday.

“I was saved by the grace of God and some good Samaritans, who also took me to Gwagwarwa hospital, where I was admitted for three hours, stitched and discharged. Is the fraud called elections in Nigeria worth dying for? I don’t think so. Lessons learnt.”