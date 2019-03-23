Journalists Escape Lynching As Thugs Disrupt Elections In Kano

As the rerun electoral process continues in parts of Kano State, thugs have disrupted elections at Suntulma Gama Primary School in Nasarawa Local Government Area, chasing voters away from their polling units.

Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had polled 1,014,477 votes, while Abdullahi Ganduje, incumbent Governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 987,810 votes in the election conducted on March 9. The margin between the candidates is 26,655 votes, while 128, 572 votes were cancelled.

However, as voting commenced on Saturday, thugs wearing T-Shirts bearing the logo of a political party invaded the LGAs, brandishing weapons and attacking people in sight. Journalists were also not spared, as they were chased out of the area by the hoodlums.

According to NAN, trouble started at the primary school when the reporters tried to interview some voters who were denied access into the classrooms where some of the polling units were stationed. During their attempts to escape, some of the journalists fell down and one of them had to take refuge in a nearby mosque.

Speaking on the development, Aminu Tijjani, a resident, said he went to the primary school to cast his vote at his polling unit, but had to return to escape the attack.

“The situation is very bad and this is not how to conduct an election where people or voters are denied the opportunity to vote,” he said.

Another voter, Sani Abdullahi, said he came to vote as early as 8am but was chased away by the thugs numbering about 10.