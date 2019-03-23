JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence

The Police Command in Kano State have sent a reinforcement of security personnel to Gama Ward of Nasarawa Local Government to beef up security at polling units located in the ward.

Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Command, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Kano.

Gama has been in the spotlighted for the incidents of violence, voter intimidation and ballot box burning and snatching that tainted Saturday's supplementary governorship election in Kano, even leading to calls for the cancellation of the exercise.

Abdullahi said the deployment of additional security personnel to the areas followed the visit of Anthony Michael, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), to the area.

He explained that following the report on the security challenges at the area, the DIG visited the ward to assess the security situation in the area.

The PPRO said the deployment of additional security personnel was necessary as part of efforts to enhance security as well as ensure the protection of lives and property in the affected areas.

He also denied reports of the alleged arrest of Commissioner for Special Duties, Muktar Ishaq.