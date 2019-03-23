JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence

Gama has been in the spotlighted for the incidents of violence, voter intimidation and ballot box burning and snatching that tainted Saturday's supplementary governorship election in Kano, even leading to calls for the cancellation of the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

The Police Command in Kano State have sent a reinforcement of security personnel to Gama Ward of Nasarawa Local Government to beef up security at polling units located in the ward.

Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Command, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Kano.

Gama has been in the spotlighted for the incidents of violence, voter intimidation and ballot box burning and snatching that tainted Saturday's supplementary governorship election in Kano, even leading to calls for the cancellation of the exercise.

Abdullahi said the deployment of additional security personnel to the areas followed the visit of Anthony Michael, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), to the area. 

He explained that following the report on the security challenges at the area, the DIG visited the ward to assess the security situation in the area.

The PPRO said the deployment of additional security personnel was necessary as part of efforts to enhance security as well as ensure the protection of lives and property in the affected areas.

He also denied reports of the alleged arrest of Commissioner for Special Duties, Muktar Ishaq.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo: Anyone Who Thinks I Bribed Charly Boy Should Have His Head Examined
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Journalists Escape Lynching As Thugs Disrupt Elections In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo: Anyone Who Thinks I Bribed Charly Boy Should Have His Head Examined
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Journalists Escape Lynching As Thugs Disrupt Elections In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Can't Force Nigerians To Elect Leaders They Don't Like, Says Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thugs Set Ward Election Materials Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Hours To Supplementary Election, Ebonyi APC Candidate Decamps To PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad