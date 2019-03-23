No Further Comments On Okorocha's Certificate Of Return, Says INEC

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the  commission will not make further comments on the issue of the certificate of return for Rochas Okorocha, outgoing Governor of Imo State and senator-elect of Imo West district.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, said this during an interactive session with reporters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Friday.

Okoye revealed that INEC received same reports from the National Assembly polls in Obi/Oju Federal Constituency in Benue State, as well as the house of assembly elections in Niger and Akwa Ibom states.

He said: “The commission has not given a certificate of return to anyone from Obi/Oju, the same thing with Agaye state constituency in Niger State. There is also another state constituency in Akwa Ibom. So as of today, there are four areas where declarations were made under duress and we said we will not give certificates of return to those individuals. 

“Some of them are already in court.  Since the matter is sub judice, we are not going to make any further comments relating to them until the judicial process has run its course.”
 

