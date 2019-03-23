PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed over the calls by the former for the cancellation of elections in the state.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, state chairman of PDP in Kano, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the ongoing supplementary elections in Kano “with immediate effect”.

According to Bichi, the decision was based on reports received by the party that some “PDP agents have been molested, vehicles burnt, property destroyed in Doguwa, Nasarawa, Minjibir and Tudun Wada Local Government Areas of the state".

PDP alleged that security personnel gave hoodlums cover to unleash mayhem on their supporters.

He also claimed that some political thugs were imported from neighbouring states to cause chaos in the ongoing supplementary elections.

However, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, debunked the allegations of the PDP that there was mayhem during the conduct of the supplementary elections.

Speaking at media briefing in Kano on Saturday, he said the election was conducted peacefully and devoid of violence and thuggery.

He referred to the allegations by the PDP as “baseless and untrue”, and called on the general public to remain calm and wait for the final results by INEC.