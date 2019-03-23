VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano

“After you have voted you should wash the ink, then come and collect another N500.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

It was cash for votes in Gama Ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Saturday during the supplementary elections held in the state.

In what appeared to be a swift business venture, albeit illegal, some persons who seemed like party agents, although the party they represented was not immediately obvious, engaged in a an exchange of voter cards for cash.

A video posted on Twitter by @UmarG_ showed a party agent in Kano holding on to what seemed to be numerous voter cards, which he gave out one after the other, while two other persons seemed to act as assistant.

One of the main ‘election businessmen’, who acted as the advert executive/announcer kept marketing the trade, said: “Register her name and give her N500.” He continued: “After you have voted you should wash the ink, then come and collect another N500.”

“Don't allow them to enter through the other door. Vote and collect N500.”

 ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Journalists Escape Lynching As Thugs Disrupt Elections In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections I Can't Force Nigerians To Elect Leaders They Don't Like, Says Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo: Anyone Who Thinks I Bribed Charly Boy Should Have His Head Examined
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Journalists Escape Lynching As Thugs Disrupt Elections In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Can't Force Nigerians To Elect Leaders They Don't Like, Says Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thugs Set Ward Election Materials Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Hours To Supplementary Election, Ebonyi APC Candidate Decamps To PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad