BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins



Aminu Tambuwal, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, has retained his seat as the Governor of Sokoto state, by a slim margin, after collation of results from 22 Local Governments Areas (LGAs), where supplementary elections were held.

Results collation for the Sokoto State governorship election took place at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When the results of the March 9 governorship elections were declared inconclusive, PDP had secured 489,558 votes, while Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came a close second with 486,145 votes.

At the time, the margin of lead was 3,413 votes. There were cancellations in 136 polling units across 22 LGAs, which had 75,403 registered voters.

For Kebbe LGA, the last deciding factor for the elections, PDP secured 5,457, while APC polled 7,173 votes.

According to the official results of 21 LGAs announced so far at the Sokoto collation centre, located at the Sultan Maccido Institutes, Sokoto State, Tambuwal was leading his counterpart, Aliyu Ahmad of the APC, with a margin of 161 votes.

However, at the final count, the APC polled 511,661 votes, while the PDP secured 512,002 votes, respectively.

As such, PDP defeated APC with 341 votes.