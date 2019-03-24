EFCC Declares Ex-NIA Boss, Ayodele Oke, Wife Wanted

Oke and his wife are wanted in connection with the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 cash recovered by the EFCC from an apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, in April 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2019

Ambassador Ayodele Oke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Ambassador Ayodele Oke, a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and his wife, Folasade, wanted after they failed to answer for fraud charges filed against them.

Tony Orilade, acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, disclosed the decision of the anti-graft commission in a statement issued on Sunday.

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of a Federal High Court Lagos, had on February 7, 2019, issued an arrest warrant against the duo, consequent upon an oral application by Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC counsel.

Oke and his wife are wanted in connection with the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 cash recovered by the EFCC from an apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, in April 2017.

They are facing a four-count charge bordering on money laundering offence to the tune of N13billion.

One of the counts reads: "That you, Amb. Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, with in the jurisdiction of this court directly converted $160,777,136.85 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to your own use which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: OurMumuDonDo Asks Charly Boy To Step Aside
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dokpesi Arrested In Abuja On Arrival From Foreign Medical Treatment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Closes Case Against Onnoghen
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption N8.7billion Allocated For Suspended National Carrier In 2019 Budget
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Corruption Buhari Wasn't Aware Of Onnoghen's CCT Arraignment Until Saturday, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Woman, Friends Strip Husband's Female Facebook Friend Naked In Anambra
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Channels TV Reporter Friday Okeregbe Kidnapped... Abductors Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal I Remain Governor Of Osun, Says Oyetola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides DEVELOPING: Tambuwal In Slender Lead Over APC In Sokoto With Four LGs Left
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Akeredolu Asks Akure Indigenes to Apologise For Failing To Return Alasoadura To Senate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad