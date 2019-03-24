I Remain Governor Of Osun, Says Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, has insisted that he remains Governor of the state until all legal issues surrounding his election are sorted out.

He said this in response to a judgment by the Osun Elections Petitions Tribunal, which declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor-elect of the state.

The tribunal had nullified the rerun election held in the state, which had seen Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge winner of the election.

However, at an inspection of ongoing road and drainage projects in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Saturday, Oyetola urged the people of the state to go about their normal activities.

His words: “I am confident that our mandate will be reaffirmed at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. As you all know, it was a split judgment, telling us that it was not a unanimous decision. This is part of our strength at the Appellate Court

“I must correct the impression that I have been removed from office. I remain the Governor of Osun till all the electoral litigations are finalised.

“So, my visit to this site is in furtherance of our commitment to ensure a better life for all residents of the state and to demonstrate that governance brought about by our government continues."

In a state broadcast on Saturday as well, Oyetola said: "I address you this day to inform you that, in response to the judgment of the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday, we have gone on appeal to challenge the split decision of the Tribunal.

“This split decision notwithstanding, our confidence in the judiciary remains unshaken, which is why we are going back to it for necessary review through the appellate court.

“In accordance with the dictates of law, our government remains intact pending the decision of the higher courts. The status quo remains, and the business of governance continues under my watch.

“I have directed all law enforcement agencies as a matter of duty to continue to maintain law and order across the state.

“I would, therefore, appeal to you all to remain calm and go about your legitimate businesses, while we explore the instruments of the law to reaffirm the mandate that you freely gave to us.

“I thank you for your support all the way and urge you to remain faithful to the kernels that have made our state the land of virtue.”