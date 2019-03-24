Ignorance, Root Cause Of Crisis In Nigeria, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says crisis affecting Nigeria has its origin in ignorance.

He also restated the commitment of his administration to providing affordable education to youth.

Speaking at the 8th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), held on Saturday, he said the government would focus on "functional education".

Represented by Victor Onuoha, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), he said: “It is of common knowledge that the root cause of most of the recorded crisis of nationhood that we recorded in Nigeria are as a result of ignorance, which we hope can be abated through functional education.

“This is why the Federal Government of Nigeria is more than ever before, committed to making education affordable through the open and distance learning system. In this connection, therefore, the national policy on education have provided for lifelong learning that transcends all barriers through open and distance learning.

“As a government, we reiterate our commitment to continue to deplore, the necessary resources and facilities through direct budgetary funding, TETFund interventions and the NEEDS assessment funding to ensure that provision of quality tertiary education is guaranteed to our teeming youth.”

Commending NOUN for its contribution to providing quality education, he continued: “It is gratifying to note that NOUN continues to record successes at the national level by expanding access to higher education as well as making it affordable. In this regard, the national open university of Nigeria has carved a niche for itself both nationally and internationally.

“The Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution will, therefore, be strengthened to take the lead in this desired direction."

According to Professor Abdalla Adamu, Vice Chancellor of the institution, 20,799 students graduated from the university, of which 103 students were awarded First Class degrees.

Bala Salhu Magaji of the Department of Islamic Studies emerged the overall best graduating student.