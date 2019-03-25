After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controls majority seats in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, SaharaReporters can report.

This follows the party's sweeping victory during the rescheduled and supplementary state assembly elections of Saturday March 23, 2019.

Before the supplementary elections, APC maintained a stranglehold on the assembly, boasting 22 members while PDP had two and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had one.

However, on Saturday, PDP picked the last two outstanding seats in rescheduled state assembly polls in Nasarawo/Binyeri and Uba/Gaya constituencies.

A fresh election was conducted in Nasarawo/Binyeri constituency following the death of Adamu Kwanate, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), just a week to the March 9, 2019 election. INEC rescheduled the election by giving the APC time to produce another candidate.

In UBA/GAYA constituency, the election was declared inconclusive due to cancellation of elections in three units, which were concluded on Saturday.

Results as announced show that Nashion Gubi of PDP clinched the Nasarawo/Binyeri seat after polling 10,733 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mahmood Dabo, candidate of the ruling APC who scored 7,184.

Similarly, in a keenly contested Uba/Gaya Constituency seat, Aminu Iya-Abbas of the PDP polled 7,251 to floor the incumbent member, Mohammed Hayatu Atiku of APC, who trailed with 7,238.

With this outcome, PDP has now established dominance in the House with 13 members as against APC's 11, just as its chances of producing the next Speaker has been boosted with this clear lead. The African Democratic Party (ADC) also has one.

Full List of Elected Members And Their Political Parties

1. Raymond Kate (PDP) Demsa Constituency

2. Shuaibu Babas (APC) Furore/Gurin Constituency

3. Abdullahi Yapak (APC) Fufore/Verre Constituency

4. Alhassan Hamman Joda (APC) Ganye Constituency

5. Mohammed Mutawalli Alhaji (APC) Girei Constituency

6. Kefas Japhet (PDP) Gombi Constituency

7. Donglok Adawa (PDP) Guyuk Constituency

8. Aminu Iya-Abbas (PDP) Uba/Gaya Constituency

9. Wesley Barthiya (PDP) Hong Constituency

10. Abdullahi Ahmadu (APC) Leko/Koma Constituency

11. Yuttisori Hamman-Tukur (PDP) Jada/Mbulo Constituency

12.Myandasa Bauna (PDP) Lamurde Constituency

13. Haruna Jkan Tikiri (PDP) Madagali Constituency

14. Isa Yahaya (APC) Maiha Constituency

15. Nashion Umar Gubi (PDP) Nasarawo/Binyeri Constituency

16. Ibrahim Musa (ADC) Mayo-Belwa Constituency

17. Kwada Joseph Ayuba (PDP) Michika Constituency

18. Shuaibu Musa (APC) 28,271 Mubi North Constituency

19. Musa Umar Bororo (APC) Mubi South CConstituency

20. Mackondo Pwamakeno (PDP) Numan Constituency

21. Abubakar Isa (APC) Shelleng Constituency

22. Simon Isa (PDP) Song Constituency

23. Abdullahi Umar (APC) Toungo Constituency

24. Sajo Hamidu A. (PDP) Yola North

25. Kabiru Mijinyawa (APC) Yola South