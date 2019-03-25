BREAKING: Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island — The Third In Two Weeks

Another building has collapsed on Lagos Island, bringing to three the number of building collapses witnessed in that section of Lagos in the last two weeks.

According to a Lagos Island resident who spoke with SaharaReporters, Monday's collapse, which occurred on Kakawa Street, is a residential building.

As of press time, SaharaReporters had not yet confirmed if people were trapped in the rubble or how many they were.

On March 13, a building had collapsed at Ita Faji, Lagos Island, killing 20 persons, including school children, while more than 40 people sustained injuries.

Five days later, another building collapsed on 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos — but this was because the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had engaged the services of quacks to bring down houses marked for demolition in the wake of the Ita Faji building collapse.