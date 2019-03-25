BREAKING: INEC Resumes Collation Of Bauchi Gov Election Results, To Name Winner Today

by SaharaReporters Mar 25, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed collation of results of the supplementary governorship election in Bauchi State.

The resumption comes hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed the suit of Mohammed Abubakar, incumbent Governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging INEC's decision to conclude, collate and announce the governorship election result from Tafawa Balewa Local Government in Bauch State.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner of INEC who disclosed the resumption on Monday evening, said "the collation has commenced, and the suspended process will be cncluded today".

