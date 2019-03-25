BREAKING: No 2nd Term For Mohammed Abubakar... PDP's Bala Mohammed Declared Bauchi Gov-Elect

Senator Bala Mohammed, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, has won the governorship election in the state.

Mohammed defeated Mohammed Abubakar, incumbent Governor of the state, and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

After the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, including that of the much-debated Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA), Mohammed was announced winner of the election.

Dr. Musa Dahiru, the new collation officer, said PDP polled 39,225 votes against 30,055 votes polled by APC.

Total figure of registered voters at Tafawa Balewa LGA was 139,240; accredited voters were 74,181; total votes cast was 73,779; total valid votes, 73,041, and rejected votes were 738.

Before the final announcement of the results of Tafawa Balewa LGA on Monday, PDP had polled 475,888 votes against 470,570 votes secured by the APC.

However, with the addition of Tafawa Balewa LGA, PDP won with 515,113 votes against 500,625 votes secured by APC.