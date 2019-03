Reverend Father John Bako Shekwolo, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ankwa Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been abducted.

News of his abduction was disclosed by Revd Fr. Daniel Kyon, the Chancellor of Kaduna Archdiocese, via a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

The priest was abducted in the early hours of Monday.

Catholic faithful in the diocese have been urged to pray for his safety.