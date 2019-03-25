AT A GLANCE: Winners And Losers Of The Supplementary Governorship Elections

Here's a table of the winners and losers of Saturday's supplementary governorship elections...

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted supplementary elections in five states on Saturday March 23, and winners have already been declared in four.

The declaration of the winner in the fifth state, Bauchi, has been held back by a lawsuit from Mohammed Abubakar, Governor of the state, challening the decision of INEC to colate and announce the result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government.

That lawsuit was dismissed a few hours, though, meaning we're poised to have a Bauchi Governor-Elect soon.

But until then, here's a table of the winners and losers of Saturday's supplementary governorship elections.

TABLE: Ganduje, Ortom, Tambuwal, Lalong... Winners And Losers Of The Governorship Supplementary Election TABLE: Ganduje, Ortom, Tambuwal, Lalong... Winners And Losers Of The Governorship Supplementary Election

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ajimobi Awarded N30bn Last-minute Contracts In One Day, Says Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Receives Minimum Wage Report From Bismarck Rewane, Vows To Review It 'Expeditiously'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 1million Votes Not Enough For PDP As Ganduje Wins Controversial Kano Gov Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad