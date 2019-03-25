AT A GLANCE: Winners And Losers Of The Supplementary Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted supplementary elections in five states on Saturday March 23, and winners have already been declared in four.

The declaration of the winner in the fifth state, Bauchi, has been held back by a lawsuit from Mohammed Abubakar, Governor of the state, challening the decision of INEC to colate and announce the result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government.

That lawsuit was dismissed a few hours, though, meaning we're poised to have a Bauchi Governor-Elect soon.

But until then, here's a table of the winners and losers of Saturday's supplementary governorship elections.

TABLE: Ganduje, Ortom, Tambuwal, Lalong... Winners And Losers Of The Governorship Supplementary Election