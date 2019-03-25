Renowned Bayelsa Poet Gabriel Okara Dies Four Weeks Before 98th Birthday

Okara made a mark on the African literary scene as one of the major pacesetters. Reported to be the first renowned English Language black African poet and the first African modernist writer, Okara is widely published in influential national and international journals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

Gabriel Imomotimi Gbaingbain Okara, a poet, novelist and playwright, has died at 97 years — four weeks before his 98th birthday.

He died on Monday in his sleep at his residence at Okaka Estate in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness.

Okara made a mark on the African literary scene as one of the major pacesetters. Reported to be the first renowned English Language black African poet and the first African modernist writer, Okara is widely published in influential national and international journals.

Born on April 24, 1921 in his hometown Bomoundi in the present-day Bayelsa State of Nigeria, Dr. Okara attended the famous Government College Umuahia in the 1930s and 40s where he got exposed to and was inspired by the writings of Williams Shakespeare and others. He went on to attend Yaba Higher College and Northwestern University, USA.

He has in his collections several back-to-back hit poems and novels. 'Piano and Drums', 'You Laughed and Laughed and Laughed', 'Once Upon a Time', 'The Fisherman's Invocation' and 'The Voice' and concatenation of several other linked short stories and plays come highly recommended for post-primary, undergraduate and graduate studies. The vintage of his classics find expression in the leitmotif: reminding Africans of their true identity as expressed in culture, folklore and thought pattern in a world of rapidly penetrating western culture.

An all-encompassing writer, his thoughts and works appear to be greatly influenced by his immediate environment. Okara is home and dry in all genres of literature but conveys his message in the genre which will be more expressive and relevant to the thematic discuss.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ajimobi Awarded N30bn Last-minute Contracts In One Day, Says Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Receives Minimum Wage Report From Bismarck Rewane, Vows To Review It 'Expeditiously'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 1million Votes Not Enough For PDP As Ganduje Wins Controversial Kano Gov Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad