Elections In Sokoto Were Never Militarised Until 2019, Says Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal, the incumbent Governor of Sokoto State, has berated the participation of the military in the just concluded elections in the state.

Speaking on Monday while addressing pressmen on his projection for the next four years, Tambuwal, who was elected for a second term at the just concluded governorship election, said his victory was not bought with money or influenced by political powers but by the resilence of the people of the state.

He said: “The people of the state are my priority. We will continue to do everything humanly possible to deliver good governance for the benefit of our people. When we came on board, we made education, health and agriculture our priority.

“On self-assessment, I can say to God be the glory, we have done well within the limit of our resources as I used to draw the attention of the public to the fact that no matter how good your plans and programmes are without resources you cannot implement them.

“Since we came in, some governors were unable to pay salary but Alhamdulillah we have never owed any of our workers. So far, my administration has paid over N7billion on pension and gratuities.

“Though our IGR is lean and the monthly allocation we get is between N2billion to N3billion, we are still very up to date in the payment of salaries. This is even more so that the state's wage bill is well over N2billion.”

Tambuwal further disclosed that within the last three and a half years, his government has done much on human capital development.

“My administration deliberately engaged in human capital development more than infrastructure development. Most developed countries of the world take the issue of human capital development with greater priority.

“We are investing massively in education, health and you can only see the impact of the investment in the long run."

In his remarks on what transpired in the just concluded governorship election in Sokoto State, Tambuwal said the state was heavily militarised leading to suppression of the electorate.

“My victory by 342 votes is the slimmest so far in the history of the nation. Though it is the figure that gave us the victory.

“Sokoto election has never been militarised until 2019. We all know how people were suppressed.

“I thank God and the good people of Sokoto State for their support. It is not by our power. If it is power or money, it would have gone the other way round."

