House Of Reps Spokesman AbdulRasaq Namdas Publicly Declares Interest In Becoming Speaker

As the race for the position of Speaker in the ninth House of Representatives hots up, Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, AbdulRasaq Namdas, representing Jada/Ganye/Mayo/ Belwa /Taoungo Federal constituency of Adamawa State, has formally declared his intention for the exalted office.

He made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja at a press conference, saying that he has the prerequisite legislative experience to lead the House of Representatives.

Namdas said his aspiration is in line with the trust and confidence reposed in him by his people and the approval of his stewardship as a legislator in the outgoing 8th National Assembly.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we believe that as our democracy grows, it requires competent and committed individuals with requisite experience and pedigree to build and strengthen our institutions,” he said.

“One of such institutions is the Parliament, and in particular, the House of Representatives, which is the House of the Nigerian people. We know that the task ahead is enormous but surmountable. I therefore, stand before you today to make a solemn declaration to seek the office of Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives."

He explained that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the position ‘of Speaker because the 9th Assembly deserves the best of leadership. He added that he had served as spokesperson for the house and defended the legislature effectively for four years.

"I am convinced and I believe you are aware that I possess the necessary legislative and personal credentials to effectively lead the House to enviable heights.

"Apart from competence, experience, untainted personal record and excellent leadership traits, what will I be offering to you in terms of policy thrust? We are presenting a new legislative charter, which is our contract with the Nigerian people; this. is a contract that will be driven by good laws and ethical legislative practices. We are desirous to enter into a contract with the Nigerian people for the good of the nation.

"We are not oblivious of the bad blood and emotions generated among the citizenry in the course of the general election; we will therefore work urgently and genuinely to mend fences and build bridges across the nation.”

The lawmaker stated further that he would seek further electoral reforms to enable Nigeria attain global best practices in her election processes.

He pointed out that he would operate an open-door policy, where every lawmaker will be accorded equal rights and opportunities.