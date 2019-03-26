NIMC Begins Registration Of Nigerians In UAE, UK

He said NIN enrolment in UAE and the UK, is in collaboration with Defcon Systems Limited (DSL) and the National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL).

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2019

Aliyu Aziz, the Director General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), says Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK) can register for the National Identification Number (NIN) from their countries of residence.

The DG said this on Monday, adding that this was done to ensure Nigeria has the database of its citizens in the Diaspora.

The UAE registration begins on March 26 in Dubai, UAE, while that of the UK starts on March 29.

The UAE registration begins on March 26 in Dubai, UAE, while that of the UK starts on March 29.

He said the rollout of additional locations in other cities across the globe where Nigerians reside will be concluded and announced in due course.
 

