Staunch AAC Supporter Sandra Popoola Receives Queen Elizabeth's OBE Award

Mrs. Popoola was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and has decades of achievement and experience in civil service. She is also the founder and chair of VOS foundation, a charity organisation helping children in many schools in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2019

Mrs Sandra Olubukunola Popoola, a staunch supporter of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to local government, communities and charity.

The Royal Family helps highlight achievements across the UK and the Commonwealth in a number of different ways throughout the royal year: from award ceremonies and special events, to Royal visits to charities, businesses and institutions. These events help shine a light on many achievements that might otherwise go unnoticed, as well as foster pride in the work of a wealth of diverse industries and communities.

News of the award was announced in the New Year's Honours List 2019.

Speaking on the award, Popoola said: “The news made me happy, but happier is the Nigerian community in Luton, Bedfordshire who have been bursting with pride at the achievement."

Aside taking on the role of charity organiser both in Nigeria and the UK and Chairlady of charitable organisations across the globe, her involvement in helping the needy and deprived children in Nigeria has put her in the spotlight.

Popoola was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and has decades of achievement and experience in civil service. She is also the founder and chair of VOS foundation, a charity organisation helping children in many schools in Nigeria.

Speaking on the award, she said: "I am both humbled and honoured to have been awarded an OBE.

“I would like to take this opportunity to celebrate the diverse nature of the UK society; the basis of my local government involvement services come from my upbringing in Nigeria, but I could have not reached what I did if the UK had not offered me huge opportunities to practise and enhance my skills and contributions.

"I have been lucky to live in a country without frontiers, free to move, to exchange ideas without any barrier. My hope is that the future generations can enjoy the same opportunities I had and be able to freely move, participate in elections as diasporans, embrace the dynamic nature of modern-day electioneering to be enriched by diversity if youths are allowed to be involved in the process."

Speaking in an interview with Jide Tai Shodeinde, Popoola commented on the need for the Nigerian society to recognise individuals and groups with outstanding achievements.

She also made reference to the just concluded election in Nigeria, and made recommendations for the electoral process in Nigeria to embrace digital transformation by e-voting.

"Electronic voting is the key to electoral credibility," she said. 

She also pointed out the need for citizens in the Diaspora to be involved in subsequent elections in Nigeria, stressing that as stakeholders remitting $22billion yearly to the country, she "hopes the present administration can make this happen by 2023, which is equally possible".

Popoola is married to Mr. Kenny Popoola with three children.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Confusion At MMA2 As Passengers Miss Their Flights Over Terminal Reshuffle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International NIMC Begins Registration Of Nigerians In UAE, UK
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Air Project Was Only Suspended, Not 'Killed', Says Aviation Minister
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Nigerian Women Strip Each Other Half-Naked In Public Fight in The
International VIDEO: Nigerian Women Strip Each Other Half-Naked In Public Fight in The UK
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News Burkina Faso Interim President And PM Detained By Military, Worries Of A Coup Emerge
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News UK Asks Switzerland To Arrest Kola Aluko For Alison-Madueke Proceedings
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Wants Boss Mustapha Replaced In New Cabinet Over Adamawa Politics
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Miss Success Adegor: The Search For Vainglory And Mediocracy By Colins Imoh
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Our Deputy Gov Candidate Resigned Under Duress And After Inducement By Wike, Says AAC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Confusion At MMA2 As Passengers Miss Their Flights Over Terminal Reshuffle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal House Of Reps Spokesman AbdulRasaq Namdas Publicly Declares Interest In Becoming Speaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: AAC's Ex-Dep Gov Candidate Exposes How Amaechi Planned To Rig The Election With Army, Police, DSS, F-SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Didn’t Pay N200m For AAC’s Yeeh To Defect, Says Wike
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Gives INEC Green Light To Conduct Supplementary Governorship Election In Adamawa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Witness Stalls Trial Of Danish Citizen Who 'Murdered' Nigerian Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Three Killed, Passengers Thrown Off In Different Directions As Car Crashes Against Truck In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption N1.3trillion Public Funds Stolen In Four Years, Says Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria 2019: Have We Learnt Any Lessons? By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad