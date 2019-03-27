'50 Political Parties' Queue Up Behind Ganduje After Controversial Kano Governorship Election

Gaya, who spoke on behalf of other parties, said the elections were free, fair and credible, “with some insignificant and unavoidable hiccups that are natural for any election”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2019

About 50 political parties have lent their support to the reelection of Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, in the just-concluded governorship election.

This was contained in a media statement signed by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and made available to the media on Wednesday.

The parties also dismissed a call by some parties for the cancellation of the result, stating that it was a “misconstrued approach and a mere defeatist standpoint by some elements that are not even regarded as serious politicians”.

According to the statement, the parties “expressed disgust that none of their parties that were included in the list of parties calling for the cancellation of Kano gubernatorial election result was contacted before putting them on the list”.

Among the parties that pitched tent with Ganduje are AAP, UPC, ADC, NAC, NEPP, NUP, RPN, AD, SDP, ACD, NRM, and APM.

“It was even reported by Deputy Inspector of Police Anthony Michael in one of his live interviews with Channels TV when the election was on, that it was peaceful and there was no reported case of thuggery," he said.

"He added that even accredited election observers such as Ibrahim Baba (mni) testified to that. As such we are therefore supporting the outcome of the election at whatever length. Ours is to now continue giving our helping hand for him to succeed again in developing the state."

Ganduje won the Kano State governorship election, polling 1,033,695 votes against 1,024,713 votes secured by Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), meaning he won with aslim  margin of 8,982 votes. 

However, the election was marred by incidents of violence and voter intimidation and disenfranchisement, underage voting and ballot box snatching

SaharaReporters, New York

