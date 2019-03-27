BREAKING: INEC Announces Final Details Of Supplementary Elections In Rivers

INEC appealed to the people of Rivers State to “embrace the resumed electoral activities towards bringing a closure” to the 2019 elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the schedule of activities for the resumption of elections in Rivers State.

The governorship and state house of assembly electoral process was suspended on March 10, 2019.

A fact-finding committee was also sent to the state, which came up with recommendations.

A statement signed by Edwin Enabor, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Rivers State, on Wednesday noted that the process would continue on April 2.

The statement read: “According to the timetable, a stakeholders’ meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, while the resumption of collation and announcement of results will hold between April 2 and 5.

"Supplementary elections will be conducted where necessary on April 13, results will be announced between April 13 and 15, while certificates of return will be issued on April 19.

“The identified activities for the conclusion of the process flow from the careful auditing by the Fact-Finding Team set up by the Commission’s headquarters to review the circumstances that led to the suspension of the process.”

INEC expressed its commitment to ensuring that the exercise is free, fair, transparent and credible, just as it appealed to the people of Rivers State to “embrace the resumed electoral activities towards bringing a closure” to the 2019 elections.

