Gunmen Abduct Former NBA Chairman In Taraba

Ubandoma was abducted in his house in Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo at about 1am on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2019

Joel Ubandoma, the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Jalingo branch, has been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Boniface Iorkumbur, the Publicity Secretary of NBA in the branch, said the association received the news of the abduction "with shock" and prayed for his "quick release".

ASP David Misal, Taraba Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the press would soon be furnished with more information on the incident.

Boniface said: “We woke up this morning to the devastating news of the abduction of our learned colleague, Ubandoma Esq, the immediate past chairman of our branch. He was reportedly kidnapped last night at his house in Mayo-Dassa area of Jalingo.

“In the interim, we urge our members to pray for his immediate and unconditional safe release from his captors.

“We also urge the security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure his immediate release.”

The kidnappers were yet to contact the family at the time of filing this report.

SaharaReporters, New York

