Home Lottery Set To Make Many Landlords In Lagos

The Home Lottery Limited, owners of the Home Lottery brand, have announced the pioneer home lottery brand in Nigeria.

The brand is associated with quality home lottery scheme, synonymous with affordability.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Oladayo Oyelaja, the Project Lead of Dreamview Enterprises, the company said it was set to make many landlords in Lagos.

“The motivation to source the housing needs of over 23 million Lagosians and 86 migrants per hour into the city is the brainchild of this concept,” said Oladayo Oyelaja, the project lead of Dreamview Enterprises.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos has a shortfall of 2.5millions homes, which represents 14.7% of the total housing deficit of the country: 17million as of 2016.

“Home Lottery Limited is the solution to the craving need of making ownership of home affordable and accessible to every Nigerian starting with those in Lagos. Home Lottery plans to create homes to all segments of the population from the super-rich premium home owner’s city dwellers to the upwardly mobile sub-urban dwellers.

“Home Lottery seeks to address this need by offering the opportunity to own a home in a most accessible and affordable way, providing hundreds of homes annually through a credible, sustainable and trusted lottery property scheme in Lagos developing to all over Nigeria.”

The company said its core target market are adults between the ages of 25 and 75 who have a flare for lottery brands and are able to start participating in the exercise because they desire a reason to win a home.

“The activation mechanism is simple,” Oyelaja said. “All you have to do is to send an SMS ‘home’ to 718 on an MTN network and this qualifies a participant a single entry for the monthly raffle that has a star prize of a home. Multiple play increases the chance of winning the star prize at the monthly raffle where a winner would emerge. Next draw comes up on April 1, 2019.”

According to Oyelaja, subsequent draws will be conducted monthly (home) and quarterly (mega) as the scheme progresses.

Dreamview Enterprises is a consulting firm into integrated marketing communication activities, marketing research, brand marketing, and mystery shopping activities. It provides tailor-made solutions that help brands engage their markets and create product trials which in turn generate consumer loyalty and improve market shares of the brands.

This home lottery is brought to you by the Home Lottery Limited in conjunction with MTN and Lockes Home Limited. It is endorsed by the Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Lottery Commission, and the Lagos State Lottery Board.