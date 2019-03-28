130 Children Affected As FCDA Demolishes Orphanage Without Prior Notice

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has demolished the building of Divine Wounds Orphanage Home in Abuja without prior notice to the management of the home.

According to Charles Ikezemuoka, the Director of the orphanage, the bulldozers of FCDA arrived the orphanage’s premises at about 3pm on Tuesday and demolished the property, including its poultry extension.

The orphanage houses 130 children.

Ikezemuoka said: “This afternoon (Tuesday), FCDA strolled into our Orphanage Home with a bulldozer and no demolition order, and demolished the Orphanage Home, the school building and the poultry with everything in it. We didn't remove anything from the buildings, except our clothes and mattresses.

“By morning, we'll find somewhere to rent, and have them stay there for a while, and we'll try to sort out why they did what they did.”

The 130 children in the home have been moved to a secured location, the director said.