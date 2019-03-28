130 Children Affected As FCDA Demolishes Orphanage Without Prior Notice

“The FCDA strolled into our Orphanage Home with a bulldozer and no demolition order, and demolished the Orphanage Home, the school building and the poultry with everything in it. We didn't remove anything from the buildings, except our clothes and mattresses."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2019

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has demolished the building of Divine Wounds Orphanage Home in Abuja without prior notice to the management of the home.

According to Charles Ikezemuoka, the Director of the orphanage, the bulldozers of FCDA arrived the orphanage’s premises at about 3pm on Tuesday and demolished the property, including its poultry extension.

The orphanage houses 130 children.

    

Ikezemuoka said: “This afternoon (Tuesday), FCDA strolled into our Orphanage Home with a bulldozer and no demolition order, and demolished the Orphanage Home, the school building and the poultry with everything in it. We didn't remove anything from the buildings, except our clothes and mattresses.

“By morning, we'll find somewhere to rent, and have them stay there for a while, and we'll try to sort out why they did what they did.”

    

The 130 children in the home have been moved to a secured location, the director said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME VIDEO: Three Policemen Kill Motorcyclist In Lagos For Refusing To Give Them N200 Bribe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Keeps Mum As Negotiations Resume With Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME ALERT: Kidnapping On The Rise In Jos — And 90% Of The Victims Are Children Aged Two To Nine
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Accuses Governor Dickson Of Muzzling Human Rights In Bayelsa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Clampdown On Newspapers: SERAP Seeks Urgent UN Measures Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces Final Details Of Supplementary Elections In Rivers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Several Motorists, Soldiers Killed', Hundreds Flee As Boko Haram Attacks Military Checkpoints In Borno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Adamawa State Supplementary Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Tempers 'Run Very High' Between Dokpesi And Nigeria Immigration Service
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Refuses To Issue Certificates Of Return To Delta APC Lawmakers-Elect
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agents Absent At Adamawa Supplementary Election Polling Units
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Energy Some States Have Almost 24 Hours Power Supply, Says Fashola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Appeals Against Adeleke's Victory At Osun Election Tribunal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Lifestyle I'm Happy On My Birthday Because We Walloped The Other Party, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad