A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The ruling was made on Thursday, when the case resumed for hearing.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order during the court’s sitting, stating that Kanu had continuously absented himself from the court.

The court also revoked the bail granted to Kanu in 2017, noting that the case would continue even if he was absent in court.