BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down

Ahmed Umar Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in a comfortable lead over incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, according to results seen so far by SaharaReporters.

Before the March 9 election was declared inconclusive, Fintiri had polled 367,471 votes while Bindow had 334,995, meaning he was leading by a margin of 32,476 votes — quite healthy considering that ballots cancelled for various infractions amounted to just 40,988.

It also meant Fintiri needs to lose by a margin of roughly less than 8,00 votes to emerge winner of the election.

Thursday's rerun is holding in 44 polling units in 28 registration areas of the state. After results from 16 of the 44 polling units, Fintiri has further extended his lead by close to 3,000 votes, polling 3,271 against Bindow's 719.

As of the time of filing in this report, voting had ended in all polling units and unofficial collation of results already ongoing.